Drones: The Game-Changer in Modern Warfare

The relentless buzz of Iranian-designed drones has become an unmistakable backdrop in Ukraine over recent years, now extending its reach across the Persian Gulf. These affordable yet potent weapons have transformed warfare dynamics after US and Israeli assaults on Iran, prompting a fierce, technologically advanced retaliation.

Dubbed 'mopeds' in Ukraine due to their distinctive sound, the Shahed drones have proven critical in attritional warfare. Russia, after localizing production and enhancing their capabilities, uses them effectively to saturate enemy defenses with overwhelming numbers, demonstrating the tactical shift these drones have fostered.

Iran's recent retaliations targeting the Persian Gulf underscore Tehran's adaptation of drone warfare to strike key geopolitical targets, from US bases to oil infrastructure. Analysts note the challenge these swarming yet cost-effective weapons present to conventional defense systems, pushing adversaries to seek new defensive strategies.