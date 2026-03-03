Tragedy in the Sewers: Safety Negligence Claims Two Lives

Two sanitation workers tragically died from toxic gas inhalation after entering a sewer without safety equipment in Madhya Pradesh. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols and emergency response times, as help reportedly arrived two hours after the event.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced compensation of Rs 30 lakh each for the affected families. The incident occurred near the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable market and involved a broken sewer pipe. Attempts by passersby to rescue the workers proved futile.

The local administration, including the State Disaster Response Force, eventually recovered the bodies. The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny over adherence to safety regulations and the efficacy of emergency response procedures.