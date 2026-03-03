Left Menu

Tanker Tensions: Drone Attack in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards report that a Honduran-flagged fuel tanker, Athe Nova, was struck by drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The vital oil route connects major Gulf oil producers with the Gulf of Oman. The tanker was allegedly colluding with the U.S. Navy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 00:36 IST
Authorities in Iran have announced that a fuel tanker, flying the Honduran flag and identified as Athe Nova, suffered a drone attack while in the Strait of Hormuz. This crucial corridor serves as the primary conduit for oil exports from leading Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to major international waters.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards flagged the vessel's cooperation with American naval forces, sparking further geopolitical friction in the sensitive maritime region. Tracking databases, including VesselFinder, confirm the Athe Nova's presence in the region just before the reported incident.

While details remain scarce, the Iranian military refrained from explicitly claiming responsibility for the attack in their broadcast report. Speculation continues that the tanker may have been supplying fuel to U.S. Navy vessels, but the ownership and management of Athe Nova have yet to release any statements.

