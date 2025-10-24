U.S. Launches New Tariff Investigation on China's Trade Practices

The United States has ramped up its efforts to scrutinize China's trade practices by launching a new tariff investigation. This move focuses on alleged non-compliance by Beijing concerning the Phase One trade deal formalized in 2020 under then-President Donald Trump.

This agreement aimed to address trade imbalances by obligating China to elevate its purchases of American goods significantly. However, it appears that China may not have fulfilled its commitments, citing the disruptive onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a substantial hindrance.

The investigation will address aspects such as intellectual property protection and forced technology transfer policies. The U.S. Trade Representative has opened for public commentary this autumn, anticipating further testimonies post-hearing in December.

