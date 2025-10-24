Left Menu

U.S. Launches New Tariff Investigation on China's Trade Practices

The U.S. Trade Representative has initiated a tariff investigation into China's alleged failure to comply with the Phase One trade deal signed in 2020. The probe will assess China's adherence to commitments on trade, intellectual property, and policy changes, potentially leading to increased tariffs on Chinese imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:25 IST
U.S. Launches New Tariff Investigation on China's Trade Practices

The United States has ramped up its efforts to scrutinize China's trade practices by launching a new tariff investigation. This move focuses on alleged non-compliance by Beijing concerning the Phase One trade deal formalized in 2020 under then-President Donald Trump.

This agreement aimed to address trade imbalances by obligating China to elevate its purchases of American goods significantly. However, it appears that China may not have fulfilled its commitments, citing the disruptive onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a substantial hindrance.

The investigation will address aspects such as intellectual property protection and forced technology transfer policies. The U.S. Trade Representative has opened for public commentary this autumn, anticipating further testimonies post-hearing in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
2
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
3
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
4
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025