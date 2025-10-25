Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: China Rebukes U.S. Trade Allegations

China's embassy in Washington has strongly rejected the recent trade allegations made by the United States, urging the U.S. to reconsider its approach. The embassy's spokesperson condemned the investigation announced by the U.S. Trade Representative, emphasizing China's firm opposition to such accusations and measures.

In a rapid escalation of diplomatic tensions, China's embassy in Washington has fired back at the United States for its recent trade-related allegations. The embassy has called on Washington to revoke accusations it describes as baseless.

A spokesperson from the Chinese embassy expressed strong opposition to an investigation announced by the U.S. Trade Representative, criticizing both the allegations and the subsequent actions taken by the United States.

This diplomatic rebuke comes amidst an evolving trade landscape, with both nations urging each other to rectify what they consider hostile trade practices, potentially impacting global economic relations.

