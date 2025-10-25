Battle to Save 'America's Peacemaker': Civil Rights Groups Take Stand

Civil rights advocacy groups have taken legal action to prevent the shutdown of the Community Relations Service (CRS) by the U.S. Justice Department. The CRS, known for its role in quelling racial and ethnic tensions, faces closure amid a departmental reorganization announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The CRS, dubbed 'America's Peacemaker', has been a key player in reducing community conflicts since its inception in the 1960s. Despite its significant role, the Justice Department claims that closing CRS will save $11 million and improve governmental efficiency.

The lawsuit argues that the decision to dismantle CRS not only violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 but also challenges the constitutional separation of powers by bypassing Congressional approval. The case has ignited debate over the department's commitment to civil rights protections.

