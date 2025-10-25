Left Menu

Trump Reverses Biden-Era Copper Emission Rule

Former President Donald Trump has overturned a Biden-era regulation requiring stricter emission standards for copper smelters. This reversal provides a two-year compliance exemption for domestic producers, aiming to enhance mineral security and reduce regulatory burdens. The decision followed a Section 232 investigation suggesting high foreign dependence on copper.

Donald Trump

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump has rescinded an air pollution rule established under President Joe Biden. This rule, finalized in May 2024, had mandated copper smelters to lower emissions of hazardous substances like lead, arsenic, and mercury.

The decision grants a two-year exemption for compliance, easing regulatory burdens on the domestic copper industry. According to the White House, the move is to safeguard American mineral security and mitigate over-reliance on foreign processing capacities.

Currently, only two copper smelters operate in the United States, located in Arizona and Utah. Freeport-McMoRan and Rio Tinto, the companies overseeing these facilities, have yet to comment on the changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

