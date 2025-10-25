Left Menu

Trump Reverses Biden-era Copper Emissions Rule

President Donald Trump reversed a Biden-era rule limiting air pollution from copper smelters, granting a two-year compliance exemption to reduce burdens on domestic producers. This move aims to bolster American mineral security despite potential environmental concerns, impacting two major U.S. smelters operated by Freeport-McMoRan and Rio Tinto.

Updated: 25-10-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 06:17 IST
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has overturned a Biden-era regulation aimed at limiting emissions from U.S. copper smelters. This regulation, finalized in May 2024, required stringent controls on pollutants including lead and mercury. Trump's decision offers a two-year exemption for compliance, aiming to alleviate economic pressures on domestic producers.

The White House defended the move as essential for enhancing American mineral security, citing the risk of accelerated industry closures and increased dependence on foreign processing capacities. The proclamation specifically addresses two U.S. smelters, operated by Freeport-McMoRan and Rio Tinto, though the immediate impacts remain unclear.

This decision follows an executive order identifying copper as crucial for defense and emerging technologies, subsequently leading to tariffs on certain copper imports to protect national security. By reversing these environmental regulations, the administration seeks to fortify the U.S. industrial base.

