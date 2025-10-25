New Building Rules Slash Red Tape for Kiwi Homeowners Building Sheds, Sleepouts

In a significant regulatory shift aimed at empowering homeowners and reducing bureaucratic delays, the New Zealand Government has announced changes to building regulations that make it easier to construct garden sheds, sleepouts, garages, and other small buildings on residential properties. Regulation Minister David Seymour and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk say the changes will simplify the rules, cut costs, and give homeowners more flexibility on their own land.

Key Changes to Setback Rules

Under the new regulations now in effect, the requirement for minimum setback distances between small buildings and property boundaries has been substantially relaxed. Previously, homeowners were required to build single-storey detached structures—such as garden sheds or sleepouts—at a distance from their boundary or another residential building equal to the structure's height. This made compliance costly, often forcing property owners to seek building consents even for modest backyard developments.

The new rules are as follows:

No setback distance is now required for single-storey buildings up to 10 square metres in size.

For buildings between 10 and 30 square metres, the minimum setback has been reduced to one metre.

This adjustment means that sheds and other small structures can now be placed much closer to fences or neighbouring dwellings without triggering a costly and time-consuming consent process.

A Win for Homeowners and Builders

Minister Seymour emphasized that the move responds directly to the concerns of everyday Kiwis. “We heard the frustration about this regulation through the Red Tape Tipline,” he said. “Section sizes are shrinking, and the cost of living rising. Forcing people to put sheds in the middle of their lawn or pay for a consent to store tools didn’t make sense. No homeowner wants that. So, we fixed it for them.”

He noted that these changes represent a practical solution that acknowledges modern housing realities and the increasing demand for functional, affordable property enhancements. “There was no justification for such onerous setback distances on private property,” he added.

Minister Penk echoed these sentiments, stating, “Boosting productivity in our building system means cutting red tape wherever we can—from major consenting reforms to small, everyday improvements like making it easier to put up a garden shed.”

Penk added that the changes will also benefit builders and modular structure manufacturers, who will now face fewer regulatory hurdles when constructing or delivering these small buildings. “It’s a win not just for property owners, but also for builders and modular structure companies.”

Red Tape Tipline Leads to Real Reform

Both ministers cited the Red Tape Tipline—an initiative allowing the public to report burdensome regulations—as instrumental in identifying and addressing this issue. “We’re acting on the tips we get through the Red Tape Tipline by removing regulation and making it easier for Kiwis to get things done,” Seymour said. He encouraged the public to continue reporting excessive red tape via the Ministry for Regulation website.

Part of a Wider Agenda

The reduction in setback requirements is part of a broader policy agenda by the Coalition Government, which includes the National and ACT parties. Their shared objective is to streamline the building consent process, reduce costs for homeowners, and empower individuals to make practical improvements to their properties.

“These setback changes are part of our broader approach to making building easier and more affordable,” said Minister Penk. “Frustration with the building consent system is one of the most common issues raised on the Red Tape Tipline, and when I’m talking to tradies and homeowners around the country.”

The new rules are seen as a step toward a more efficient, responsive regulatory system that puts the needs of ordinary New Zealanders first.