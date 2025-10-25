Left Menu

The U.N. Cybercrime Treaty: A Milestone Amid Controversy

A major U.N. cybercrime treaty, designed to combat offences costing the global economy trillions, faces mixed reactions as it is signed in Vietnam. While aimed at enhancing international cooperation, critics fear it may threaten human rights and stifle legitimate cybersecurity work, highlighting challenges amid rising cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A milestone U.N. cybercrime treaty, intended to address offences that inflict financial damage globally, is poised for signing in Hanoi. The agreement, pending ratification by 40 nations to come into force, promises to streamline international collaboration against cybercrime but draws criticism over potential human rights infringements.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the significance of the convention, emphasizing its role as a legal framework to bolster defenses against cyber threats ranging from phishing to hate speech. Despite its merits, concerns over its broad definitions remain, with accusations of it being a 'surveillance treaty'.

As countries converge in Vietnam to sign the treaty, the host nation faces scrutiny over its human rights record. The treaty presents an opportunity for Vietnam to enhance global stature and cyber resilience, although its provisions and implications continue to generate debate among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

