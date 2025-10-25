Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated Gulf Air Airlines to compensate former Tamil Nadu MLA Nizamudeen for travel denial at Moscow airport due to a surname issue on his passport.

Nizamudeen, a Periamet resident, was barred from boarding a flight from Moscow to Dubai because his passport displayed only a single name, Nizamudeen. Despite boarding a flight from India to Moscow previously under the same conditions, he faced denial at Moscow, causing significant stress and hardship.

The Commission found that an amendment permitting passengers with a single name to travel, if their family name appeared in another document section, was disregarded in this instance. They directed the airline to refund ticket costs and pay Rs 1 lakh for service deficiencies within two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)