Waqf Property Transfer Scandal: Arrests and Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities have arrested Dr. Nafees, a key figure in the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), and his wife, Farhat Begum, is under investigation for allegedly forging documents to transfer a Waqf property's ownership to their sons, police reported on Saturday.

The incident comes on the heels of violent clashes in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, sparked by disagreements following Friday prayers, where police arrested over 90 individuals, including IMC members, for allegedly inciting riots.

According to officials, the allegations involve falsifying a gift deed for the Waqf property, a crime that highlights ongoing challenges in managing Waqf properties in the region, prompting further scrutiny from law enforcement and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)