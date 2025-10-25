MNF Challenges CM's Campaign Practices, Election Commission Alerted

Mizoram's political landscape is heating up as the main opposition party, Mizo National Front (MNF), lodges a complaint against Chief Minister Lalduhoma for purportedly breaching the election code of conduct. On Saturday, an election official confirmed that the MNF has approached the Election Commission in light of these allegations.

The complaint alleges that Lalduhoma announced a significant Rs 700-crore water project for the Dampa constituency and promised turmeric processing machines to local farmers during a recent campaign event in Reiek village, Mamit district. Additionally, the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) MLA, Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, is accused of organizing a free medical camp despite the enforced code of conduct.

This political saga unfolds ahead of the bypoll in Dampa, featuring five candidates, including prominent personalities from MNF, Congress, and BJP. Voter turnout is expected from 20,790 eligible voters on November 11, with results declared on November 14. The by-election follows the demise of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

