George Kurian Urges Fishers to Enrol in NFDP for Insurance and Welfare Benefits

Strengthening Fisher Welfare through NFDP

The Minister underscored that the NFDP is a key initiative of the Central Government aimed at ensuring that maximum benefits reach the fishing community. He encouraged fishers, aquaculture entrepreneurs, and coastal workers to register under the scheme to secure benefits such as accident insurance, financial aid for livelihood enhancement, access to credit, and technology support.

Shri Kurian stated, “Our goal is to bring every fisher and fish farmer under the safety net of welfare schemes. The NFDP is designed to ensure security, stability, and growth for all those who depend on fisheries for their livelihood.”

Central–State Collaboration in Fisheries Development

Commending the Government of Kerala for its cooperation in implementing Central Government schemes, Shri Kurian said that the joint efforts of both governments have resulted in significant improvements in fisheries infrastructure across the state. Several fishing harbours have been redeveloped or modernized, and low-interest loans are being extended to facilitate harbour development and modernization projects.

He highlighted that Kerala continues to play a leading role in the Blue Economy, and that coordinated efforts between the Centre and State are helping to improve livelihoods, ensure sustainable fishing, and strengthen India’s marine export sector.

Development of Integrated Coastal Villages

In a major announcement, Shri Kurian revealed that nine coastal villages in Kerala have been selected for integrated development under the Central Government’s fisheries infrastructure initiative. Each village will be equipped with processing centres, kiosks, and community halls, designed to support climate-resilient and technology-driven fisheries.

The Central Government will allocate ₹2 crore for these projects, which will be fully funded by the Centre. The State Government of Kerala will be responsible for identifying the beneficiary villages, ensuring that local needs and priorities are well represented.

“These model villages will demonstrate the potential of sustainable fisheries practices powered by innovation and inclusivity,” the Minister said.

Boosting India’s Global Standing in Fisheries

Shri Kurian proudly noted that India now ranks second globally in fish production and processing, attributing this success to the relentless efforts of India’s fishers, aquaculture farmers, and allied workers. He stressed the importance of continuing this momentum by enhancing productivity, improving post-harvest infrastructure, and embracing technological advancements in aquaculture and marine resource management.

He further emphasized the government’s focus on empowering fisheries cooperatives, ensuring that fish farmer producer organizations (FFPOs) and self-help groups (SHGs) receive targeted support under various central welfare and development schemes.

Commitment to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ Vision

In his concluding remarks, the Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, noting that the fisheries sector plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainable growth and food security.

“India’s strength lies in unity and collective effort. Together, we can transform our coastal and inland fisheries into engines of rural prosperity,” he said.

Outreach and Direct Engagement with Stakeholders

The Fisheries Outreach Programme aimed to raise awareness about welfare, livelihood, and technology-driven initiatives under the Department of Fisheries, Government of India. It also provided a platform for direct interaction between policymakers and the fishing community, helping bridge the gap between policy formulation and on-ground implementation.

During the event, Shri George Kurian personally distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs), transponders, and NFDP registration certificates to fishers and fish farmers. He also held discussions to understand the challenges faced by the community, ranging from fuel costs and marine resource conservation to market access and export opportunities.

Empowering Kerala’s Fisheries Future

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthen Kerala’s position as a leading hub for sustainable aquaculture, seafood exports, and marine research. The Minister assured that the Central Government will continue to extend financial, infrastructural, and policy support to make India’s fisheries sector globally competitive, socially inclusive, and environmentally resilient.