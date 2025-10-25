Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has reported remarkable progress in implementing the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, which is being conducted across all central government departments from October 2 to October 31, 2025. The campaign, spearheaded by Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Rammohan Naidu, reflects the Ministry’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and cleanliness—core principles of the Government of India’s Swachhata and Good Governance initiatives.

Driving Efficiency Through the Special Campaign

The Special Campaign 5.0, an initiative led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), focuses on clearing long-pending files, resolving public grievances, optimizing workspaces, and institutionalizing a culture of cleanliness and efficiency within ministries.

Since its launch, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has achieved significant progress across all key parameters:

87% of public grievance redressal targets have already been met, showcasing the Ministry’s focus on citizen-centric governance.

4,988 physical files have been weeded out, helping streamline records and improve digital documentation.

405 cleanliness drives have been organized against the target of 480, ensuring hygienic and well-maintained office environments.

Through the disposal of scrap, e-waste, and redundant files, 31,353 square feet of office space has been freed.

The Ministry has generated a revenue of ₹81.66 lakh through the sale of scrap materials, contributing to the efficient reuse of government assets.

This achievement underscores MoCA’s proactive approach toward improving workplace efficiency and promoting sustainability within the aviation ecosystem.

Leadership and Vision: Shri Rammohan Naidu’s Active Oversight

The campaign is being personally monitored and guided by Shri Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, who has ensured hands-on supervision to maintain momentum and accountability.

On October 9, 2025, the Minister chaired a review meeting with senior officers and heads of organizations under the Ministry—such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)—to assess progress and set fresh targets for pending tasks.

Later, on October 13, 2025, Shri Naidu conducted a walkthrough of the Ministry’s premises, personally inspecting workspaces, libraries, and canteens, while engaging with staff to emphasize the importance of cleanliness and orderliness. His interactive session encouraged officials to integrate Swachhata into their professional conduct and daily lives.

He reminded ministry staff that cleanliness and organizational efficiency are interlinked. “Swachhata is not just an activity—it is a habit, a mindset, and a collective responsibility that begins in our own workplace,” the Minister stated.

Promoting a Digitally Clean and Green Workplace

Under the Special Campaign 5.0, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also been working to digitize records, minimize paper usage, and promote eco-friendly work practices. The weeding out of nearly 5,000 obsolete files is part of a larger transition toward a paperless office environment, aligning with the government’s vision of Digital India.

Efforts are also being made to ensure that e-waste is disposed of responsibly in accordance with environmental standards. Recycled materials from old electronics and office equipment have been processed through certified vendors, helping to reduce the Ministry’s carbon footprint.

The focus is not only on physical cleanliness but also on mental and digital decluttering. Employees are encouraged to adopt organized workflows, efficient digital management systems, and minimalistic work habits to enhance productivity.

Towards a Culture of Swachhata and Accountability

The Ministry’s participation in SCDPM 5.0 exemplifies the success of a whole-of-government approach to governance reform and citizen satisfaction. Each wing of the Ministry, including its field offices and subordinate organizations, has taken ownership of file disposal, pending case clearance, and space optimization initiatives.

Minister Shri Rammohan Naidu reiterated that the campaign reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming Swachhata into a national ethos that goes beyond physical cleanliness. “Inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are working toward a culture of cleanliness—not just in our surroundings but in our thoughts, processes, and governance practices,” he emphasized.

By integrating Swachhata into administrative functioning, the Ministry aims to ensure better service delivery, improved morale among employees, and a more transparent governance ecosystem.

Institutional Impact and the Road Ahead

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s exemplary progress under SCDPM 5.0 serves as a model for other ministries. With nearly all targets on track and substantial gains in operational efficiency, the campaign is expected to conclude with 100% target achievement by the end of October 2025.

In addition to improving internal processes, these initiatives contribute to a broader national movement that reinforces India’s commitment to good governance, sustainability, and citizen welfare.

As the Ministry continues its mission under Shri Rammohan Naidu’s leadership, it stands as a testament to the government’s larger goal—building a clean, efficient, and people-first administration for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.