HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

In a testament to its robust financial growth and continued contribution to India’s healthcare sector, HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a Mini-Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has paid a record dividend of ₹69.53 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2024–25 — one of the highest dividends in the company’s history.

The dividend cheque was formally presented to Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, by Dr. Anitha Thampi, Chairperson of HLL Lifecare, in the presence of Smt. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare; Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary; Shri Hovyeda Abbas, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser; and Shri Vijay Nehra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Senior HLL officials including Shri N. Ajit (Director, Marketing) and Shri Ramesh P. (Director, Finance) also attended the event.

A Decade of Growth and Public Service

Congratulating HLL for its exemplary performance, Shri J.P. Nadda commended the organization for its steadfast commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all Indians. He said that HLL, along with its subsidiaries and Amrit Pharmacies, has become an indispensable partner in the government’s mission to make essential medicines available at affordable prices.

He noted that over the past decade, 6.7 crore people have benefited from Amrit Pharmacies, resulting in savings exceeding ₹8,000 crore in out-of-pocket medical expenses. “HLL stands as a model CPSE, blending commercial success with public service, and aligning business objectives with the nation’s health priorities,” the Minister said.

Record Financial Performance in FY 2024–25

The financial year 2024–25 marked another year of strong operational and financial growth for HLL.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹4,500 crore , representing a 20% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The company’s net worth surged to ₹1,100 crore as of March 31, 2025 , reflecting its improved profitability and fiscal discipline.

On a consolidated basis, including subsidiaries such as HITES (HLL Infra Tech Services), GAPL (Goa Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd), and Lifespring Hospitals, the HLL Group achieved total revenues of ₹4,900 crore, a 19% year-on-year growth.

This performance underscores HLL’s diversified strength across both manufacturing and service portfolios, with contributions spanning pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare infrastructure, diagnostics, and logistics.

Strategic Role in India’s Healthcare Ecosystem

HLL Lifecare Limited, established in 1966, has evolved into one of India’s most trusted and diversified healthcare companies. Initially known for its contraceptive manufacturing programs, HLL has diversified into pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, diagnostic kits, hospital services, and infrastructure development.

The company’s subsidiary HITES plays a critical role in implementing healthcare infrastructure and biomedical equipment projects across India under government flagship programs, while GAPL manufactures life-saving drugs. The Amrit (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacies, managed by HLL, have become synonymous with affordable healthcare access.

HLL’s efforts have been closely aligned with the government’s flagship initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Make in India, and Viksit Bharat 2047, reflecting the CPSE’s pivotal contribution to India’s public health goals.

Commitment to Innovation and Public Health

HLL’s growth is not just financial—it is also strategic and socially driven. The company has been expanding its focus areas to include healthcare logistics, diagnostics, telemedicine, and women’s wellness. Through innovative product lines and outreach programs, HLL continues to address India’s evolving public health needs.

Dr. Anitha Thampi, Chairperson of HLL, remarked that the organization’s strong governance framework, operational efficiency, and people-centric approach have enabled it to consistently deliver value to both stakeholders and society. “Our success is built on innovation, inclusivity, and impact,” she said.

A Model CPSE for Sustainable Growth

Over the years, HLL has earned a reputation as a socially responsible enterprise, balancing profitability with public service. Its strong dividend payout for FY 2024–25 demonstrates prudent financial management and the ability of public sector enterprises to contribute meaningfully to both national revenue and citizen welfare.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, HLL continues to work toward the vision of ensuring “Healthcare for All”, combining its commercial operations with social initiatives that address gaps in accessibility, affordability, and awareness.

With a growing footprint across India and abroad, and a consolidated financial performance that reflects resilience and vision, HLL Lifecare Limited stands as a shining example of how a public sector enterprise can lead both in business excellence and social impact.