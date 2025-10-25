Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited the ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, reaffirming the government’s commitment to an integrated approach for India’s agricultural advancement under the theme “One Agriculture – One Nation – One Team.” The visit showcased the Centre’s focus on promoting innovation, self-reliance, and sustainability across the country’s agricultural ecosystem.

Strengthening Farmers Through Convergence and Innovation

During his visit, Shri Chouhan interacted with farmers, rural youth, and members of self-help groups (SHGs), reviewing the implementation of major agricultural initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY), National Pulses Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), and Cluster Frontline Demonstrations (CFLDs) on pulses.

He emphasized that the government’s aim is to bring multiple agricultural schemes under a single umbrella for maximum impact. “Under PM-DDKY, 36 schemes from 11 central ministries have been integrated to ensure comprehensive and coordinated benefits for farmers,” he said.

Focus on Tamil Nadu’s Agricultural Progress

At the Vellore KVK, the Minister appreciated the innovative technologies being developed to support farmers, including the Wild Boar Repellent, a locally designed solution that has significantly reduced crop damage from wild animals.

He commended the success of the Seed Hub and Pulses Mission, which has led to the dissemination of high-yielding pulse varieties such as VBN-8, VBN-10, and VBN-11, contributing to higher productivity and improved incomes. He also reviewed exhibitions of agricultural innovations, value-added products, and demonstrations showcasing the latest tools and technologies developed by local farmers and institutions.

‘Chaupal’ Dialogues: Direct Connect with Farmers

As part of his outreach, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in two interactive ‘Chaupal’ dialogues with farmers from Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts. These interactions focused on sharing feedback, identifying challenges, and aligning field-level progress with government initiatives.

Farmers shared their experiences with natural farming practices, Mundu chili cultivation, CFLDs on pulses and oilseeds, and expressed satisfaction with the improved yields and reduced costs under government-supported programmes. The Minister highlighted that the National Pulses Mission, launched under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, would make India self-reliant in pulses production, ensuring food and nutritional security.

He further praised the National Pulses Research Centre, Vamban (TNAU), for developing advanced pulse varieties suitable for Tamil Nadu’s climatic conditions.

Key Announcements and Assurances

Listening to farmers’ concerns firsthand, Shri Chouhan made several key announcements:

Pest Management in Coconut Crops: The government will initiate targeted actions to control pest and disease outbreaks affecting coconut plantations.

Support for Mango Farmers: To mitigate price fluctuations during periods of excess production, the Centre will assist in setting up value-addition and processing units to help farmers increase profitability.

Enhanced Coverage under PM-KISAN: All eligible farmers in Tamil Nadu will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ensuring timely and direct financial benefits.

He assured that both central and state governments would continue working in close coordination to address regional agricultural challenges and promote value-based rural growth.

Promoting Natural Farming and Women’s Empowerment

In his address, the Minister reiterated the government’s push toward natural and organic farming, calling it a key strategy for soil health restoration, sustainable production, and reduced chemical dependency. He encouraged the adoption of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM/LFOM) and climate-resilient practices promoted by KVKs.

He also acknowledged the growing role of women in agriculture, commending ‘Drone Didis’ and ‘Lakhpati Didis’—women SHG members trained in modern farming and drone-based spraying technologies—for their contributions to mechanization and rural entrepreneurship.

Appreciation for Tamil Nadu’s Farmers and Agricultural Excellence

Expressing deep admiration for Tamil Nadu’s farming community, Shri Chouhan praised their dedication, innovation, and strong cultural values. “Tamil Nadu’s farmers are symbols of resilience and progress. Their enthusiasm in embracing new technologies and natural farming methods is inspiring,” he remarked.

The Minister expressed his intent to visit the state again to interact directly with farmers and monitor the ongoing implementation of central schemes.

Dignitaries and Participants

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including:

Dr. R. Tamizhvendan , Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)

Dr. Shaik N. Meera , Director, ICAR-ATARI, Hyderabad

Ms. Initha , Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Shri Kumaravel Pandian , State Horticulture Commissioner

Senior officials from TNAU, TANUVAS, ICAR, and allied departments

Hundreds of farmers, agripreneurs, researchers, and students participated enthusiastically, demonstrating strong support for the Centre’s agricultural initiatives.

Toward a Unified Agricultural Vision

The Minister’s visit reinforced the government’s larger vision of “One Agriculture – One Nation – One Team”, symbolizing integrated progress through shared responsibility. By aligning central and state programmes, empowering farmers, and leveraging KVKs as grassroots knowledge hubs, the government aims to transform Indian agriculture into a self-reliant, technology-driven, and globally competitive sector.