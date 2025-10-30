Left Menu

Delhi CM attack case: Court asks police to provide final report's copies to accused persons

30-10-2025
A court here on Thursday directed police to provide copies of the charge sheet to persons accused in the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines on August 20.

Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia asked the Delhi Police to supply the charge sheet copies to Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), and his friend Syed Tahsin Raza, and posted the matter for scrutiny of documents on November 1.

Earlier on October 18, Delhi Police had filed a 400-page charge sheet against them for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, the court sought a medical report from Tihar prison authorities on Khimjibhai's plea requesting medical intervention. The application said that he was having problems with vision, causing frequent headaches.

According to the final report, Khimjibhai was angry because the Delhi chief minister supported the Supreme Court's order of August 11 directing authorities to relocate stray dogs. After the alleged attack by Khimjibhai, the Delhi CM Office had termed the assault part of a ''well-planned conspiracy to kill her''. The chief minister was attended by doctors and underwent an MLC (medico-legal case) examination.

