Crackdown on Corruption: Four Arrested in Chhattisgarh

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals on Thursday. The accused, including government employees, were taken into custody across various districts for allegedly accepting bribes, according to official sources.

The arrests took place in Janjgir-Champa, Bastar, and Manendragarh-Chrimiri-Bharatpur districts. Those apprehended have been identified as Bihari Singh, his aide Rajkumar, Hem Kumar Panigrahi, and CP Banjare. Singh, serving as an amin patwari, and his aide, an operator in the land acquisition branch, face serious charges related to a national highway construction project.

Singh and Rajkumar were accused of demanding Rs 1.80 lakh to release a compensation of Rs 35.64 lakh. Meanwhile, Panigrahi allegedly sought Rs 25,000 to disburse funds in a snakebite case, and Banjare demanded Rs 21,000 for bill approvals in civil works. All were caught in ACB operations and arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

