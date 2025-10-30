The Russian government's position is firm: no peace treaty talks with Japan will proceed until Tokyo alters what Moscow views as an 'anti-Russian' stance. This condition was clearly stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized that Japan's current foreign policies are solely responsible for the current deadlock in bilateral relations.

As noted, Russia, which has stood as the main successor of the Soviet Union, remains without a formal peace treaty with Japan, a situation pending since World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)