National FPO Conclave 2025 Launched to Empower Farmers as Entrepreneurs

In a major push to transform India’s agricultural sector, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the National FPO Conclave 2025 in New Delhi on October 30. Held at the premises of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) in Hauz Khas, the landmark event brought together more than 500 progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Implementing Agencies (IAs), and Cluster-Based Business Organizations (CBBOs) representing 24 states and 140 districts across India.

Elevating Farmers from Producers to Entrepreneurs

In his inaugural address, Shri Chouhan delivered a visionary message, urging farmers to evolve from being mere producers into agri-entrepreneurs and traders. He called upon FPOs and CBBOs to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among farmers, emphasizing that the true value of agricultural produce must directly reach the farmers, bypassing exploitative middlemen and unfair market structures.

“Our aim is not just food security, but farmer prosperity. For that, we need value addition, processing, and integration into the market,” Shri Chouhan asserted.

He expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for prioritizing farmer welfare, citing numerous government initiatives that underline agriculture’s critical role in national food security, rural livelihood, and economic development.

Integrated Farming and Addressing Price Disparities

A major theme of the conclave was the need for diversified and integrated farming practices. Shri Chouhan stressed that dependence solely on grain cultivation is not sustainable, advocating for allied activities such as horticulture, dairy, beekeeping, fisheries, and agro-processing to boost farmer incomes.

Expressing concern over the persistent price gap between farmgate and retail markets, the Union Minister called it a "deep-rooted injustice" to Indian farmers. “Farmers sell low and consumers pay high. This gap must be bridged with better supply chains, transparency, and digital marketplaces,” he declared.

Policy Announcements: Seed Act and Legislative Protection

In a key announcement, Shri Chouhan revealed the government’s intention to introduce a comprehensive Seed Act to guarantee the availability of high-quality, certified seeds. He noted that stringent legal action will be taken against those selling counterfeit seeds and harmful pesticides, which pose a serious risk to both crop productivity and farmer trust.

This step is expected to standardize seed quality, reduce dependence on unreliable vendors, and protect the livelihoods of farmers who fall victim to seed fraud.

FPOs as Engines of Rural Growth

Highlighting the role of FPOs, the Minister emphasized their responsibility to support small and marginal farmers, especially in remote and backward regions. He encouraged FPOs to scale up operations, increase member participation, and improve credibility through transparent governance and professional management.

Shri Chouhan also invited FPOs to share practical suggestions with the ministry, assuring that genuine ideas would be considered for policy adoption. He laid out a vision where FPOs become community-level agri-enterprises, capable of producing, processing, and marketing under a single umbrella.

Celebrating Excellence and Innovation

At the event, Shri Chouhan felicitated outstanding FPOs, CBBOs, and Implementing Agencies for their innovation and achievements in organization building, digital transformation, and business success. These recognitions aim to motivate other groups to adopt best practices, use technology, and deliver measurable impact at the grassroots.

Grand Agricultural Exhibition Showcases India’s Rural Wealth

A standout feature of the conclave was the grand exhibition at the NCDC campus, where 267 FPOs displayed a diverse range of products including:

Cereals, pulses, and oilseeds

Fruits and vegetables

Organic and processed goods

Traditional, indigenous varieties

The Union Minister personally visited 57 stalls, interacting with farmers, applauding their efforts, and encouraging them to embrace market linkages, technological tools, and agri-startup models. The exhibition served as a platform for peer learning and buyer-seller interaction, fostering direct market access.

Technical Sessions for Knowledge Sharing

The Conclave featured several technical sessions and expert-led panel discussions addressing pressing issues and new frontiers in agriculture, including:

Oilseed production and self-sufficiency

Water-use efficiency and irrigation reform

Natural and organic farming practices

Digital marketing and e-NAM

Seed production and AGMARK certification

The Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF)

Value chains in honey and dairy sectors

These sessions were attended by scientists, agripreneurs, policymakers, and farmers, making the conclave a vibrant hub of idea exchange and capacity building.

Creating a Platform for Farmer–Market Linkage

A dedicated business networking space enabled face-to-face engagement between FPOs, farmers, buyers, processors, exporters, and government agencies, thus paving the way for long-term commercial relationships and scalable market access. This platform is part of the broader effort to create a national agri-value network anchored in FPOs and rural institutions.

A Step Toward Self-Reliant, Inclusive Agriculture

The National FPO Conclave 2025 reinforced the government’s vision of self-reliant agriculture under the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. Through empowerment of FPOs, increased farmer entrepreneurship, and innovative policy frameworks, the conclave signalled a historic shift in how agriculture is seen—not as subsistence, but as enterprise.

As Shri Chouhan concluded, “Let’s make our farmers not just growers but CEOs of their produce. Let us make agriculture a source of pride, prosperity, and power for our rural families.”