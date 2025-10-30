Rajasthan ATS and ANTF Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Operations

A significant breakthrough in the battle against cross-border drug smuggling was achieved by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), who arrested two suspects in a major operation. Authorities announced the arrests at a briefing on Thursday.

Inspector General Vikas Kumar confirmed that one of the suspects had operated a heroin smuggling network from Pakistan to regions in Punjab and Delhi. This suspect, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, is believed to have followed in his father's footsteps, expanding illegal activities after his father's incarceration.

The duo was nabbed following leads from intelligence reports, with one suspect traced to the Neemrana Industrial Area in Alwar district and the other caught in a separate mission in Barmer. The crackdown highlights an intensifying effort to dismantle drug networks along the border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)