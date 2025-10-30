Left Menu

Tragic Murder of ASI Exposes Flaws in Bihar's Law and Order

Assistant Sub-Inspector Anirudh Kumar was found dead with his throat slit in Siwan district, Bihar. The police have launched an investigation but the motive remains unclear. The murder has sparked political reactions, with concerns about the law and order situation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siwan | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:52 IST
An Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar was found dead in a suspected murder case, highlighting concerns over the state's law and order situation. The officer, Anirudh Kumar, was discovered with his throat slit in Siwan's Sirsawa village.

The police, led by Daraunda police station in-charge Vikas Kumar Singh, have initiated a probe into the murder after recovering Kumar's body from the bushes. A post-mortem examination is underway to trace the exact cause of death. A manhunt is on to catch the perpetrators.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state government, saying the incident challenges the state's security claims. The murder underscores serious worries about the current law and order condition in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

