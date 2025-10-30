India Advances Maritime Capabilities in Fast Patrol Vessels and Air Cushion Vehicles

India’s maritime defence infrastructure took a significant leap forward on October 30, 2025, with the simultaneous progress of two major shipbuilding initiatives for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG): the keel laying of the second Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) and plate cutting of the fifth FPV under the prestigious 14 FPV Project at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, alongside girder laying ceremonies for the second and third indigenous Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) at Chowgule’s Rassaim Yard in Goa.

Strategic Expansion Under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Initiative

Both projects are being developed under the Indian government’s flagship self-reliance initiative, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, reflecting a focused push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The vessels and crafts are expected to significantly bolster ICG’s capacity in surveillance, rapid response, and coastal security operations, particularly in the strategic Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Fast Patrol Vessels: Agile Guardians of the Coast

The 14 FPV Project, awarded on January 24, 2024, marks a pivotal step in India’s coastal security enhancement. These FPVs are not just rapid-response ships; they are technological powerhouses.

Indigenous Content : Over 60% of the components are sourced domestically, showcasing Indian industrial capability. Key components include: Gearboxes from M/s Triveni, Mysore Waterjets from M/s MJP India

Design & Functionality : Displacement: Approx. 340 tons Propulsion: Water-jet, ideal for shallow and coastal operations Roles: Coastal surveillance, search and rescue (SAR), law enforcement

Advanced Tech Integration : AI-based predictive maintenance systems to preempt equipment failures and reduce downtime Multi-purpose drones for surveillance, SAR, and payload delivery



The combination of high-tech and indigenous innovation ensures these FPVs are not only combat-ready but also maintenance-efficient and adaptable to multi-mission scenarios.

Air Cushion Vehicles: Versatility Across Terrain

Simultaneously, India is advancing the construction of six ACVs, based on the Griffon Hoverwork (UK) design, under a contract signed on October 24, 2024. The girder laying of the second and third crafts was ceremonially undertaken at the Rassaim Yard of Chowgule & Co. Pvt. Ltd., which is overseeing their construction.

Indigenous Component : Over 50% of the systems are locally sourced.

Capabilities : Operations in shallow waters, marshlands, sandbars , and open seas Missions include high-speed patrol, reconnaissance, interception, interdiction , and all-weather SAR

Speed & Mobility: These hovercrafts offer unparalleled agility and speed, enabling ICG personnel to swiftly access otherwise unreachable coastal and island territories.

Once deployed, these ACVs are expected to play a critical role in bridging the gap between land-based operations and offshore missions.

Reinforcing India’s Maritime Defence Architecture

The simultaneous advancement of both FPVs and ACVs represents a dual-pronged strategy to strengthen India's maritime domain awareness and rapid-response capabilities. While FPVs offer sustained operational capability in coastal waters, ACVs introduce unprecedented versatility for interdiction and disaster response operations in terrains traditionally inaccessible to conventional vessels.

Together, these assets will significantly enhance India's operational readiness across its 7,500 km coastline and beyond, positioning the Indian Coast Guard as a more agile and technologically equipped force in the IOR.

Looking Ahead

As India continues to strengthen its maritime infrastructure with indigenous platforms, these developments signal a strategic transformation in coastal security and defence manufacturing. The 14 FPV and 6 ACV projects are not just hardware additions—they symbolize India’s growing prowess in integrating advanced technologies with indigenous production, creating a future-ready maritime defence ecosystem.