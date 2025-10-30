India, Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said trust and time-tested are ''not easy adjectives to use nowadays'', but he can do that with a great deal of confidence and assurance for the India-Cyprus relationship.

He also said that as Cyprus takes over the European Union presidency in 2026, ''we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen''.

Jaishankar and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos held bilateral talks here, and the two ministers reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June.

''Your first official visit to India as Foreign Minister, and I understand your first ever visit to India, holds obviously very special significance, because it takes place within six months of a very successful visit by our own Prime Minister to Cyprus in June 2025,'' the EAM said in his opening remarks during his meeting with Kombos at the Hyderabad House.

The Joint Declaration on the Implementation of the Comprehensive Partnership issued during the visit provides guidance for ''further deepening of our bilateral ties'' in a range of new areas.

''As mandated by our leadership, we have prepared the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029 and I am happy that even within the space of a few months, we have already initiated action on the plan and we will be reviewing that today,'' he said.

Modi, during his visit, had termed Cyprus a ''reliable partner'' for India, and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Kombos is on an official visit to India from October 29 to October 31.

''Your visit takes place at a time when Cyprus is preparing to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from January 1, 2026. Strengthening ties with both Cyprus and the EU remains a key priority for India, and we certainly value your steadfast support in that regard,'' Jaishankar said.

India and Cyprus are ''trusted friends'' and ''reliable partners'', he asserted.

''Trust and time-tested are not easy adjectives to use nowadays, but certainly I think I can do that with a great deal of confidence and assurance for this relationship. Our ties have developed into a comprehensive partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared democratic values and a joint strategic vision,'' the EAM said.

It is forward-looking and it is aligned with the interests and aspirations of both countries, he added.

Later in a post on X, he shared that the discussions between the two leaders ''also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora''.

''As Cyprus takes over the EU presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen,'' he said and also shared some photos of their meeting.

Jaishankar, in his opening remarks, said India and Cyprus closely cooperate in regional and multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the European Union and the Commonwealth frameworks.

''We deeply appreciate Cyprus's consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism. I would once again thank your government for the strong condemnation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the solidarity expressed with India in our fight against terrorism,'' he said.

India also appreciates ''your consistent support'' for the country's permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the EAM said.

Jaishankar said India reiterates its unwavering support for the ''sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity'' of the Republic of Cyprus and for a ''bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions''.

