Showdown Over SNAP: Legal Battle Begins Amid Shutdown

On Thursday, a federal judge in Boston began hearing heated arguments in a high-stakes legal battle regarding the fate of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown. The case has pitted 25 Democratic-led states against the Trump administration as they fight to maintain aid for millions of low-income Americans.

Lawyers for the states, including Massachusetts, claim that the U.S. Department of Agriculture should release $5.25 billion from contingency funds to continue SNAP benefits. The states argue that withholding these funds constitutes an abuse of discretion and violates legal obligations. Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, appeared unconvinced by the Justice Department's stance that these funds are inaccessible during the shutdown.

The USDA previously indicated that contingency funds were available to prevent a funding lapse, but updated its stance, claiming no benefits would be issued starting November 1. The Justice Department contends that using these funds now would hamper disaster relief efforts and breach federal spending laws. The states, however, argue the action violates SNAP regulations that forbid such suspensions unless no funding is available.

