Left Menu

Showdown Over SNAP: Legal Battle Begins Amid Shutdown

A federal judge in Boston hears arguments from Democratic-led states urging the use of contingency funds to maintain SNAP benefits amidst a government shutdown. The states argue the fund suspension is unlawful, while the Justice Department warns of depleting resources for disaster relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:13 IST
Showdown Over SNAP: Legal Battle Begins Amid Shutdown

On Thursday, a federal judge in Boston began hearing heated arguments in a high-stakes legal battle regarding the fate of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown. The case has pitted 25 Democratic-led states against the Trump administration as they fight to maintain aid for millions of low-income Americans.

Lawyers for the states, including Massachusetts, claim that the U.S. Department of Agriculture should release $5.25 billion from contingency funds to continue SNAP benefits. The states argue that withholding these funds constitutes an abuse of discretion and violates legal obligations. Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama appointee, appeared unconvinced by the Justice Department's stance that these funds are inaccessible during the shutdown.

The USDA previously indicated that contingency funds were available to prevent a funding lapse, but updated its stance, claiming no benefits would be issued starting November 1. The Justice Department contends that using these funds now would hamper disaster relief efforts and breach federal spending laws. The states, however, argue the action violates SNAP regulations that forbid such suspensions unless no funding is available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025