India-Sri Lanka Hold First JWG Meet to Boost Bilateral Agri Cooperation

In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral agricultural cooperation, the first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between India and Sri Lanka was held on October 30, 2025, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting marked a milestone in India-Sri Lanka relations by setting a framework for structured dialogue and collaboration in the agriculture and allied sectors.

The session was co-chaired by Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Government of India, and Mr. D. P. Wickramasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, Government of Sri Lanka. Senior officials from both countries participated, underscoring the importance both governments place on agricultural advancement and food security.

Strengthening Agri-Partnerships Across Key Domains

The deliberations between the two sides focused on deepening collaboration across a wide spectrum of themes critical to sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods. These included:

Farm mechanization and technology transfer

Seed sector development and genetic resource exchange

Promotion of organic and natural farming systems

Agri-entrepreneurship development , especially among youth and women

Soil health management and precision agriculture

Climate-resilient agriculture and drought-mitigation practices

Market access and trade facilitation for agri-products

Agricultural education and skill development

The meeting acknowledged the rising importance of building agri-tech capabilities and farmer-oriented innovation ecosystems in both countries.

Exploring Emerging Frontiers: Digital Agriculture & Startups

The JWG also explored frontier areas of cooperation such as:

Digital agriculture platforms, including farmer advisory services and ICT tools

Crop insurance schemes to protect farmers from climate risks

Support for agri-startups and innovation hubs , with a focus on scalable models

Development of rural value chains and supply chain infrastructure

These discussions reflected a forward-looking agenda, aiming to link traditional farming wisdom with modern technologies and institutional innovations.

Focus on Research, Capacity Building and Knowledge Exchange

Both nations underscored the importance of joint research programs, scientific exchange, and capacity-building initiatives to promote innovation-led growth. Opportunities were explored for collaborations between agricultural universities and research institutions.

In a concrete step towards this, the Sri Lankan delegation visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi—India’s premier agri-research institution—to gain insights into ongoing initiatives in genetics, crop improvement, biotechnology, AI in agriculture, and climate-adaptive farming.

Shared Vision for Food and Nutritional Security

The Indian and Sri Lankan delegations reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable agriculture and regional food security. Both sides agreed that strengthening agricultural cooperation will contribute meaningfully to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to zero hunger, poverty alleviation, and climate action.

“This engagement will serve as a cornerstone for enduring cooperation that benefits farmers, enhances productivity, and ensures food and nutritional security in the region,” said Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi.

Sri Lankan Delegation: Key Members

The Sri Lankan delegation included:

Mrs. G. G. V. Shyamali , Additional Director General of Agriculture (Development)

Mr. B. S. S. Perera , Director (Livestock Development), Ministry of Agriculture

Mr. Geshan, Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka in India

Indian Representation

From the Indian side, the meeting was attended by:

Joint Secretaries from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW)

Chairman, PPVFRA (Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority)

Officials from the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)

Scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

The Road Ahead: Institutionalizing Agri-Cooperation

It was agreed that the JWG mechanism would convene regularly to monitor progress, share updates, and identify new areas of cooperation. Working sub-groups may also be formed on specific themes such as seed systems, organic certification, or climate resilience, ensuring a focused approach to project implementation.

With both countries confronting common agricultural challenges—from changing climate patterns to price volatility and youth migration from rural areas—the platform sets the stage for a strategic, mutually beneficial agricultural partnership.