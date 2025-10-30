Karnataka High Court Halts SIT Probe into Dharmasthala Controversy

The Karnataka High Court has imposed an interim halt on the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe concerning allegations of multiple murders and burials in Dharmasthala, a revered temple town. The decision was made by Justice Mohammad Nawaz, providing relief until November 12, amidst heated courtroom exchanges.

The investigation began after serious accusations were made by a former sanitation worker, C N Chinnaiah, who alleged longstanding criminal activities in the town. His claims stirred controversy, particularly implicating the local temple's administrators. However, subsequent developments saw Chinnaiah charged with perjury, further complicating the case.

As the legal tussle continues, the activists accused of coercion and interfering with the probe have questioned the legality of the FIR and the methods employed by the SIT. Meanwhile, forensic findings indicating male skeletal remains have added new dimensions, keeping this high-stakes case in the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)