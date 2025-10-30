Tragic Encounter: Businessman Fatally Attacked After Confronting Suspect in Edmonton
In Edmonton, Arvi Singh Sagoo, an Indian-origin businessman, was fatally attacked after confronting a stranger urinating on his car. The unprovoked assault led to his hospitalization and eventual death. The attacker, Kyle Papin, has been arrested. The incident remains under investigation by the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Canada
In a shocking incident in Edmonton, Arvi Singh Sagoo, a 55-year-old businessman of Indian origin, was fatally attacked after confronting a stranger urinating on his car.
The Edmonton Police Service reported that Sagoo succumbed to his injuries five days after the assault, which occurred near 109 Street and 100 Avenue on October 19.
Police have arrested and charged 40-year-old Kyle Papin with aggravated assault. The incident remains under the investigation of the Homicide Unit, with additional charges pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement