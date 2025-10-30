Charity Commissioner's Decision: A Victory for Pune Jain Community

The Maharashtra charity commissioner has canceled the contentious sale of prime property in Pune, owned by a Jain trust, to a construction firm. This decision followed several days of protests by the Jain community, concerned about the sale's impact on cherished religious and community institutions housed on the land.

The agreement to cancel the transaction was mutually expressed by Gokhale Landmarks LLP and the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Digambar Smarak Trust, pivotal to reversing the April 2025 sale that involved Rs 311 crore. Community-led protests had earlier accused trustees of violating norms governing charitable land, amid allegations of political involvement.

Prominent political figures, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis, were acknowledged for their roles in securing this outcome, seen as a win for the Jain community. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol and BJP's Chandrakant Patil emphasized the significance of the decision in upholding community values and trust.

