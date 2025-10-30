Left Menu

Hefty Ransom Frees UAE Hostages from Mali Insurgents

A deal secured the release of two kidnapped UAE citizens from Mali, with a $50 million ransom paid to al Qaeda-linked insurgents. The revenue may enhance Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin's operations amidst escalating pressure on the Malian government, impacting schools and fuel supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A landmark deal has been brokered for the release of two UAE citizens kidnapped in Mali, local sources informed Reuters on Thursday. This agreement involved a hefty ransom payment of approximately $50 million to al Qaeda-linked insurgents, who have increasingly destabilized the region.

The release of these hostages is part of a broader pattern by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) to finance their operations in West Africa. The group has intensified pressure on the Malian government by enforcing a fuel blockade, causing significant disruptions such as school closures and fuel shortages in Bamako.

The UAE and Mali have yet to comment on the situation. Governed by a military regime since 2021, Mali continues to grapple with insurgencies tied to both al Qaeda and Islamic State, as JNIM maintains its aggressive kidnapping strategy to support its insurgent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

