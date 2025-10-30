Hefty Ransom Frees UAE Hostages from Mali Insurgents

A landmark deal has been brokered for the release of two UAE citizens kidnapped in Mali, local sources informed Reuters on Thursday. This agreement involved a hefty ransom payment of approximately $50 million to al Qaeda-linked insurgents, who have increasingly destabilized the region.

The release of these hostages is part of a broader pattern by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) to finance their operations in West Africa. The group has intensified pressure on the Malian government by enforcing a fuel blockade, causing significant disruptions such as school closures and fuel shortages in Bamako.

The UAE and Mali have yet to comment on the situation. Governed by a military regime since 2021, Mali continues to grapple with insurgencies tied to both al Qaeda and Islamic State, as JNIM maintains its aggressive kidnapping strategy to support its insurgent activities.

