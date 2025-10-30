Left Menu

Heroic Sea Rescue: Indian Forces Save Injured Iranian Fisherman

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy conducted a dramatic rescue operation, saving an Iranian fisherman injured during a blast on a fishing dhow. After initiating urgent communications, the fisherman was medically evacuated and transported for further treatment, exemplifying international maritime cooperation and humanitarian aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:07 IST
An Iranian fisherman, critically injured in a blast during a fuel transfer on a fishing dhow in the Arabian Sea, was heroically rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and Navy.

The Coast Guard received an urgent request for aid, launching a comprehensive rescue operation 1,500 km from the Indian coast.

The operation, beginning on October 28, saw multiple vessels and air units, including a long-range Naval helicopter, coordinate efforts to save the fisherman, showcasing international maritime collaboration in critical rescue missions.

