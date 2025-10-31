KZN Premier Ntuli Launches Festive Safety Plan to Protect Lives and Boost Tourism

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has urged citizens to act responsibly and remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season, as the province rolls out an ambitious Safety Month and Festive Season Safety Plan aimed at ensuring a safe and prosperous holiday period for all.

The Premier delivered the call during the official launch of the safety campaign held in Durban on 30 October 2025, where he outlined a coordinated provincial strategy designed to safeguard communities, reduce road fatalities, curb crime, and strengthen KwaZulu-Natal’s reputation as one of South Africa’s top holiday destinations.

A Season of Joy and Shared Responsibility

Premier Ntuli emphasised that the festive season represents both a period of celebration and significant economic opportunity. KwaZulu-Natal is preparing to welcome over two million visitors, generating an estimated R13 billion in tourism-driven revenue.

“The province’s tourism economy depends on safe communities, secure roads, and law-abiding citizens,” Ntuli said. “Prosperity and safety are inseparable. We cannot build a thriving tourism sector or sustain inclusive growth without ensuring that our communities, visitors, and roads are safe.”

He warned that the holiday period often coincides with an increase in road accidents, reckless driving, and criminal incidents. Ntuli appealed to all citizens to exercise caution, discipline, and vigilance, urging drivers to avoid speeding, fatigue, and alcohol consumption behind the wheel.

A Massive Multi-Agency Safety Deployment

To ensure readiness across the province, Premier Ntuli announced the deployment of 24 515 law enforcement and emergency personnel, forming part of an integrated safety operation that spans every district in KwaZulu-Natal.

The deployment includes:

17 528 South African Police Service (SAPS) members

2 000 Metro Police officers

693 Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officers

1 912 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials

134 South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officers

1 167 community safety volunteers

“This operation brings together municipalities, law enforcement, community policing structures, private security, and emergency services in a single united front,” Ntuli said. “Our teams will be strategically positioned at ports of entry, beaches, shopping centres, public events, and major transport routes, ensuring visibility, rapid response, and coordination.”

The Premier added that this collaborative effort exemplifies the Provincial Government of Unity’s commitment to proactive governance and inter-agency cooperation. “The strength of our readiness lies not only in numbers but in the spirit of unity that binds government, law enforcement, and communities together,” he said.

Promoting Safe and Inclusive Tourism

Ntuli reaffirmed Durban’s status as KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism flagship while unveiling plans to expand visitor attractions beyond the coast. The province’s tourism development strategy now includes Richards Bay, Port Shepstone, Newcastle, and Howick as emerging destinations, promoting regional diversity and economic inclusion.

“Broadening our tourism map allows us to support small enterprises, township economies, and creative industries,” the Premier explained. “When residents and visitors feel safe, they stay longer, spend more, and invest deeper in our communities. Safety is an economic imperative.”

The province will also collaborate with local municipalities and the private sector to enhance infrastructure around tourism nodes, improve road safety signage, and strengthen coastal and inland policing patrols during peak periods.

Firm Action Against Gender-Based Violence

Premier Ntuli issued a heartfelt plea to men across KwaZulu-Natal to play an active role in ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which often spike during the festive season.

“Let this festive season be a turning point,” he said. “Rise to protect, not to harm. Every woman and every child deserve to celebrate safely and live without fear.”

Ntuli also called for the protection of the elderly, children, and vulnerable groups, urging families to turn their homes into sanctuaries of respect, compassion, and dignity.

Shared Responsibility for Safer Communities

The Premier stressed that the safety of KwaZulu-Natal depends on collective responsibility among citizens, law enforcement, business, and civil society. “Safety is not just the work of police officers — it’s a shared duty. Let this festive season be remembered for discipline, cooperation, and success,” he said.

He reiterated that the Safety Month and Festive Season Safety Plan reflects the province’s broader commitment to long-term safety, economic stability, and social cohesion.

“Together, we can make this a season of safety, dignity, and growth for all the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” Ntuli concluded.

A Season of Unity and Preparedness

With this initiative, the KwaZulu-Natal government reaffirms its determination to keep the province safe, welcoming, and prosperous — not only for the festive season but as part of its enduring vision for sustainable development and inclusive growth.