India, US Sign 10-Year Defence Framework to Deepen Strategic Partnership

In a significant boost to the India–US strategic partnership, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met with US Secretary of War Mr Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 31, 2025. The discussions marked a pivotal moment in the two nations’ defence cooperation, with both leaders reaffirming their shared vision for a secure, free, and open Indo-Pacific region.

The bilateral meeting began with delegation-level talks, followed by a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders. The atmosphere was described as constructive and forward-looking, focusing on enhancing the defence partnership across technological, industrial, and strategic dimensions.

A New Era in India–US Defence Relations

The highlight of the meeting was the signing of the “Framework for the US–India Major Defence Partnership 2025”, which aims to guide defence collaboration over the next decade. This framework serves as a policy roadmap to deepen cooperation across multiple areas including joint military exercises, defence innovation, technology transfer, and industrial production.

According to the agreement, the framework will:

Strengthen joint research and co-development in advanced defence technologies.

Promote industrial partnerships under India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Facilitate greater information and intelligence sharing for regional security.

Enhance maritime cooperation to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The framework also intends to synchronize defence policies to respond to emerging security challenges, cyber threats, and regional conflicts that could affect global trade routes and peace.

Leaders Emphasize Strategic Convergence

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh emphasized that the framework symbolizes a new phase of strategic convergence between India and the United States.

“This framework provides clear policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India–US defence relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership. Defence will remain a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” he stated in a post on X.

In response, Mr Pete Hegseth echoed similar sentiments, describing India as a priority partner for the United States in the realm of defence cooperation.

“The framework advances our bilateral defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We’re enhancing our coordination, information sharing, and technology cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger,” he wrote.

Strengthening Regional Stability

The discussions also covered current global and regional security challenges, including maritime disputes, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the need for greater interoperability among democratic partners. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific and promoting peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

The meeting also served to review ongoing defence industry collaborations, such as the co-production of advanced jet engines, the development of next-generation unmanned systems, and joint participation in military exercises like Yudh Abhyas, Malabar, and Cope India.

A Vision for the Future

India and the US have progressively expanded their defence cooperation over the past two decades, evolving from a transactional relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The newly signed 2025 framework lays down a 10-year vision to institutionalize and broaden this collaboration.

The partnership now encompasses:

Military-to-military exchanges at all levels.

Strategic technology sharing through dedicated channels.

Joint working groups on cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and space security.

Engagement with like-minded partners such as Japan and Australia under the Quad framework.

This growing synergy reflects the two nations’ shared objective of building a secure, multipolar Indo-Pacific that ensures prosperity, stability, and respect for international norms.