Key Global Events: From the Amazon to European Climate Goals

Brazil's plans to blast the Amazon's Tocantins River for grain shipping signify the expansion of its soy frontier, affecting local fishermen like Welton de Franca. In West Africa, a deal frees UAE hostages in Mali, while Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities continue.

China and Canada aim to strengthen ties as their leaders meet in South Korea, while internal tension splits Cameroon's military following a contested election. In Europe, the Dutch D66 party is confirmed as the election winner, and WHO reports mpox cases rising in Africa.

Britain's King Charles removes his brother Andrew's titles amid scandal, and EU nations face division over climate goals. Meanwhile, athletic enthusiasts in Cape Town prepare for their annual Three Peaks Challenge.

