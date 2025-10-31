Syrian Leadership: From Militant to President Amid Corruption Struggles

In a striking address, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former militant commander, expressed surprise at the luxury cars driven by government loyalists, highlighting concerns over corruption as he shifts from insurgency to civilian rule in post-civil war Syria.

The president faced criticism for family ties within his cabinet and initiated corruption probes after reports of lavish lifestyles and bribery among former rebels turned civil servants surfaced. This anti-corruption campaign aims to unify his fledgling administration and uphold legitimacy both domestically and internationally.

Sharaa's efforts to curtail corruption amidst a fragile political landscape underscore the challenges in transitioning from war to peace, compounded by internal family dynamics and ongoing sectarian tensions. The government's approach to corruption investigations continues to be scrutinized, reflecting the steep road ahead for national reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)