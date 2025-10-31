Left Menu

Life Sentences for Tragic Turkish Ski Resort Fire

A Turkish court sentenced 11 individuals, including a hotel owner, to life imprisonment for negligence in a fire at Kartalkaya ski resort's Grand Kartal Hotel. The blaze killed 78 people, including 34 children, and injured 133. Defendants plan to appeal, while victims' families demand justice against safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced the owner of a ski resort hotel and 10 other individuals to life imprisonment for severe negligence in a deadly fire, according to Anadolu Agency.

The fire swept through the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel at Kartalkaya ski resort, Bolu province, during the winter school break on January 21, killing 78 people, including 34 children on vacation, and injuring 133 others.

Hotel owner Halit Ergul, along with his family and other officials, was found guilty of negligence with 'probable intent to kill' and received additional sentences for other fatalities. The decision was met with applause, as the case highlighted serious safety oversight. Defendants plan to appeal, as families demand accountability.

