Civic Engineer Assaulted During Inspection in Mumbai Suburbs

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced a violent incident while inspecting road works in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, according to local police reports.

The event transpired in Kalina village, Santacruz East, on Thursday afternoon when a pre-school owner objected to the ongoing construction, alleging leakage issues on her premises.

Despite presenting official work orders, Assistant Engineer Sachin Bandgar and his team were assaulted by unidentified individuals. Although one suspect was detained, he evaded police custody. Authorities have filed a case under the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)