Civic Engineer Assaulted During Inspection in Mumbai Suburbs

A BMC official, Assistant Engineer Sachin Bandgar, was assaulted during a road works inspection in Mumbai's eastern suburbs. A local pre-school owner opposed the work, leading to a confrontation. Despite police involvement, one assailant escaped custody. The incident remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced a violent incident while inspecting road works in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, according to local police reports.

The event transpired in Kalina village, Santacruz East, on Thursday afternoon when a pre-school owner objected to the ongoing construction, alleging leakage issues on her premises.

Despite presenting official work orders, Assistant Engineer Sachin Bandgar and his team were assaulted by unidentified individuals. Although one suspect was detained, he evaded police custody. Authorities have filed a case under the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

