Court Orders Return of Property to Husband in Ownership Dispute

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has mandated the return of a property to a man who alleged he was ousted by his wife. The court found no documentary support for her claim of ownership.

District judge Ankur Jain was presiding over the case, where the husband sought the restoration of his property, pointing to differences that led to his displacement. Advocate Manish Bhadauria represented the husband in court.

The court emphasized that the woman lacked the necessary documents to substantiate her ownership, and the 2007 sale deed remained unchallenged. Her defense, based on parental and self-funding, lacked any formal documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)