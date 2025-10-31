Left Menu

Gangland Tensions Turn Deadly in Seelampur

Misbah, a 22-year-old linked to the Hashim Baba gang, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, allegedly due to gang rivalry. After leaving the Chhenu gang for Hashim Baba's, tensions rose, leading to his killing. Misbah had a criminal past involving serious offences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, Misbah, with a history of criminal activities, was fatally shot in Seelampur, Northeast Delhi, amid suspected gang conflicts, authorities reported on Friday.

Misbah, who resided in Jaffarabad, was formerly associated with the Chhenu gang but shifted allegiance to the Hashim Baba gang two years ago, triggering rivalry. The police state that Misbah's death involved members of his former gang as retribution for his betrayal.

Misbah, who was recently released on bail related to a previous double murder charge, was found with fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities are currently investigating with forensic teams securing the crime scene, and efforts are underway to track down the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

