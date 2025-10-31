Left Menu

Illegal Sand Mining Scandal Hits Tamil Nadu: ED Seeks State Support

The Enforcement Directorate has petitioned the Madras High Court to direct the registration of an FIR due to Rs 130 crore revenue loss from illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu. The ED calls for full cooperation from state departments for an investigation into the 4,730-crore illicit operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Madras High Court, urging it to direct the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a First Information Report (FIR) concerning a significant revenue loss stemming from illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu.

According to the ED, the illegal sand extraction, valued at approximately Rs 4,730 crore, has not been accurately documented in state records and is causing a massive financial shortfall. The Directorate seeks the cooperation of the Water Resources Department, insisting on the provision of all requisite documents and support for the ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case, highlighted by revelations of private contractors exceeding permitted quarrying limits over 987 hectares and uncovering an unrecorded extraction of about 23.64 lakh units of sand, points to significant implications for the state's revenue and governance.

