Chaos and Crisis: Ethnic Tensions and Humanitarian Struggles in al-Fashir

Amid Sudan's ongoing civil conflict, the capture of al-Fashir by the Rapid Support Forces has sparked claims of ethnic violence and humanitarian abuses. Witnesses report horror stories of racial attacks and executions while RSF denies accusations. Unverified reports and international concerns highlight the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:55 IST
Chaos and Crisis: Ethnic Tensions and Humanitarian Struggles in al-Fashir
In a chilling account of ethnic violence in Sudan, witnesses have shared stories of brutality by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following their capture of al-Fashir. Reports include racial slurs and executions, causing alarm across the international community even as the RSF continues to deny these allegations.

Eyewitness Alkheir Ismail and others recounted the RSF's rounding up of men, separating them from women and children, leading to unverified claims of ethnic-motivated killings. The U.N. has been alerted to possible war crimes with civilians and unarmed fighters potentially executed amid the turmoil.

The RSF, accused of past atrocities including in Geneina, released videos and statements to counter these claims, describing them as media exaggerations. With an urgent call for aid, the humanitarian situation worsens as thousands remain displaced, hiding, or unaccounted for in this strife-torn region.

