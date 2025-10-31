Railway Board Observes National Unity Day, Pledge Administered at Rail Bhawan

On the occasion of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), the Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, Shri Satish Kumar, administered the National Unity Pledge to officers and employees of the Indian Railways at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, reaffirming the organization’s collective commitment to national integrity and solidarity.

The solemn ceremony paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, whose vision and leadership played a pivotal role in uniting the nation after independence.

Renewing Commitment to National Unity and Integrity

During the ceremony, officers and staff took the National Unity Pledge, affirming their dedication to the unity, integrity, and security of India. The pledge resonated with a strong message of patriotism and civic responsibility, stating:

“I will dedicate myself to maintaining the unity, integrity, and security of the nation and will also make every possible effort to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of the unity of my country, which became possible through the foresight and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to contribute with sincerity to ensure the internal security of my country.”

Shri Satish Kumar emphasized that the Indian Railways, as one of the largest networks in the world, serves as a symbol of unity — connecting every corner of the nation and facilitating social and economic cohesion. He urged railway personnel to take pride in their vital role in nation-building and to continue serving the people with integrity and dedication.

Senior Railway Officials Attend the Event

The event at Rail Bhawan was attended by several senior officers of the Railway Board, including:

Shri Hitendra Malhotra , Member (Operations and Business Development)

Dr. Jagdish Chandra , Director General, Railway Health Services

Ms. Aruna Nayar , Secretary, Railway Board

Other senior officials and employees of Indian Railways

The participants reiterated their resolve to uphold the unity and integrity of the country through their professional and personal conduct, aligning with the spirit of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is observed every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

National Observance Across Indian Railways

Alongside the central event in New Delhi, the National Unity Pledge was administered to railway employees across zonal headquarters, divisions, workshops, and training institutes throughout India.

Ceremonies were held simultaneously at major railway establishments including Northern, Western, Eastern, and Southern Railways, where officers, supervisors, and staff took the pledge collectively. Many offices also organized Run for Unity events, poster campaigns, and awareness programmes highlighting Sardar Patel’s contribution to India’s unification.

Railway staff at stations, depots, and field offices joined through hybrid and online modes to ensure broad participation.

Honouring the Legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Unity Day, observed annually on October 31, commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875–1950) — India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister — who spearheaded the integration of more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union after independence.

Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India continues to guide the nation’s governance and public service ethos. His unwavering leadership in securing India’s territorial integrity earned him the title of the “Architect of National Unity.”

The Statue of Unity, inaugurated in Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, stands as the world’s tallest statue and a lasting tribute to Patel’s statesmanship and patriotism.

Indian Railways: A Symbol of National Integration

As one of the world’s largest employers, Indian Railways has been a cornerstone of India’s physical and emotional unity since its inception. The extensive rail network not only connects cities and towns but also brings together diverse communities, languages, and cultures.

On National Unity Day, the organization reaffirmed its role as an instrument of national cohesion, working tirelessly to strengthen the bonds of connectivity and inclusion across the country.

Shri Satish Kumar expressed that every employee of Indian Railways embodies the values of discipline, teamwork, and service that reflect the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” He encouraged railway personnel to continue contributing toward a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by upholding efficiency, integrity, and public welfare in their work.

Nationwide Celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025

This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marked a milestone as the nation also celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Across India, ministries, educational institutions, and civil organizations observed the day with Unity Runs, cultural events, and commemorative ceremonies, reinforcing the values of national integration, peace, and inclusive development.

The Indian Railways’ participation in this national observance stands as a testament to its continued role in advancing unity and national service — echoing the legacy of the great leader whose vision continues to guide India’s destiny.