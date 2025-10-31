Left Menu

Mumbai Hostage Crisis: A Deadly Confrontation at R A Studio

Assistant Inspector Amol Waghmare neutralized hostage-taker Rohit Arya at R A Studio, Powai. Arya threatened 17 children and two women, forcing Waghmare to act in self-defense. The Crime Branch is investigating Arya's motive and examining evidence, including a gun and suspicious items found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant inspector in Mumbai took decisive action when a tense hostage situation unfolded involving Rohit Arya, who had captured children and women at R A Studio in Powai.

The police's swift response resulted in Arya's death, who posed a significant threat by aiming his weapon at the officer, forcing a defensive reaction.

Authorities are now probing the incident, examining motives and evidence, such as Arya's gun and suspicious materials on-site, to fully understand the crisis' underlying causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

