President Mahama Calls for Fairer Global Order at 2025 Paris Peace Forum

At the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, President John Dramani Mahama of the Republic of Ghana delivered a compelling call for the creation of a fairer, more inclusive global order—one that reflects the realities of an increasingly interconnected and interdependent world. Speaking during a high-level session titled “From Bridgetown to Accra: The Visions Driving the Future of International Cooperation,” President Mahama emphasized that the time has come to reimagine international cooperation based on equity, shared prosperity, and global solidarity.

A Platform for a Renewed Global Vision

The Paris Peace Forum, now a central fixture in the global governance calendar, convened world leaders, policymakers, academics, and civil society to deliberate on reforming multilateralism in the face of global crises. The 2025 edition of the Forum highlighted pressing themes such as climate resilience, global debt reform, sustainable financing, and inclusive governance.

During the session, President Mahama was joined by notable figures including Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, whose Bridgetown Initiative has become a rallying point for climate finance reform; Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil; Eric Pelofsky, Vice President for Global Economic Recovery at the Rockefeller Foundation; and Luis Vassy, Director of Sciences Po Paris. Together, the panel explored how emerging initiatives from the Global South can reshape international financial systems and create a more equitable world order.

The Call for an Inclusive Multilateral Order

President Mahama underscored that the current configuration of the global multilateral order—established in the aftermath of World War II—no longer meets the needs of today’s dynamic and interconnected societies. He observed that the structural inequities in global governance, particularly within the international financial system, continue to disadvantage developing countries.

“The relationship between the Global North and South must evolve into one of mutual respect and genuine partnership,” President Mahama stated, stressing that global cooperation must be redefined to empower developing nations rather than perpetuate dependency. He emphasized that Ghana’s vision, encapsulated in the Accra Reset, aims to promote inclusivity, shared growth, and meaningful reform of international financial institutions.

The Accra-Bridgetown Alignment: A Blueprint for Reform

Central to President Mahama’s address was the synergy between the Bridgetown Initiative, championed by Prime Minister Mottley, and Ghana’s Accra Reset Framework. Both initiatives converge on the need for reforming the global financial architecture to ensure equitable access to capital, debt sustainability, and climate resilience.

“The alignment of the Accra and Bridgetown frameworks provides a unique opportunity to build a united front for global reform,” President Mahama noted. “Together, we can drive the transformation of systems that have too often marginalized the voices of the developing world.”

The Accra Reset advocates for greater representation of African nations in global decision-making bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, while the Bridgetown Initiative calls for a restructured financial ecosystem that supports vulnerable economies facing the dual crises of debt and climate change.

Addressing Global Challenges Through Shared Responsibility

President Mahama also highlighted that the 21st century’s defining challenges—ranging from climate change and pandemic preparedness to geopolitical instability and technological inequality—require collective global solutions anchored in justice and empathy. He reiterated that Africa’s role in global governance must move beyond being a recipient of aid to becoming a co-architect of the new international order.

“True multilateralism,” he emphasized, “must reflect the aspirations and contributions of all regions. We must build a system that enables nations to prosper through cooperation, not competition.”

Ghana’s Leadership in Global Cooperation

Under President Mahama’s leadership, Ghana continues to play a prominent role in advocating for global equity, debt relief, and sustainable development. The country’s active participation in international dialogues such as the Paris Peace Forum, the UN Summit of the Future, and regional African initiatives underscores its commitment to advancing reforms that prioritize human development and environmental sustainability.

President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s readiness to collaborate with partners across regions to advance a just, inclusive, and effective multilateral system that delivers tangible results for all nations.

A Call for a New Era of Global Partnership

As the world faces mounting economic and environmental pressures, President Mahama’s remarks resonated as a clarion call for a new era of cooperation—one driven by equality, accountability, and shared progress. His vision for the Accra Reset stands as both a continuation and an expansion of global reform movements seeking to ensure that the voices of developing nations are not just heard but integrated into the decision-making processes that shape the planet’s future.

The 2025 Paris Peace Forum reaffirmed the growing consensus that achieving global stability and prosperity requires not only reform but also renewed trust and solidarity among nations. As Ghana’s President aptly concluded, “Only by building a fairer and more inclusive global order can we ensure peace, progress, and prosperity for all humanity.”