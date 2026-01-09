Left Menu

Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, postponed a historic visit to Somalia amid tensions with the U.S. over aid issues. The visit aimed to boost Sino-Somali relations following Israel's recognition of Somaliland. Wang's African tour focuses on securing strategic trade and improving bilateral relations, including economic cooperation with Ethiopia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has postponed a highly anticipated visit to Somalia, initially planned as part of an extensive African tour, according to Somalia's foreign affairs ministry. This visit would have marked the first time a Chinese foreign minister has visited the East African nation since the 1980s.

The visit was expected to enhance Mogadishu's diplomatic standing, especially following Israel's recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as a separate state. This comes as Somali-U.S. relations hit a low, with the U.S. suspending additional aid over a demolished World Food Programme warehouse.

Despite the postponed visit, Wang Yi continues his African tour to strengthen strategic trade and bilateral ties across the continent, having visited Tanzania and Ethiopia, where he called for increased cooperation in infrastructure, green industry, and the digital economy.

