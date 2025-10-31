Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in Major Financial Fraud Case

The Orissa High Court denied bail to two accused in a significant financial fraud case involving the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Co-operative Society. The court cited the influence of the accused and the need for ongoing investigation, highlighting misappropriations totaling over Rs 175 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:40 IST
Court Denies Bail in Major Financial Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, the Orissa High Court has declined bail requests from two individuals implicated in an extensive financial scam linked to the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Co-operative Society Ltd.

Justice Gourishankar Satapathy emphasized the importance of balancing personal freedom with public interest, citing substantial evidence that the accused could potentially manipulate witnesses. With the fraud's scope and ongoing scrutiny, the court deemed bail inappropriate at this stage.

The investigation revealed that society leaders allegedly misused funds worth up to Rs 50 crore annually since 2017, disguising illegal mining profits as legitimate transactions, leading investigators to unearth significant financial discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025