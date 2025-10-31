Trafficking Unraveled: Baby's Return to Mother

In a disturbing turn of events, authorities have apprehended an individual on human trafficking charges, following his alleged refusal to return a month-old baby entrusted to him. The mother, facing financial difficulties, had temporarily given her newborn to the suspect.

The situation came to light when Jyoti Sonkar, who resides in the Chunar area, lodged a complaint on October 26, after the accused, Vikas Pandey, allegedly denied her request to have her child returned and issued threats to her. The police subsequently registered a case involving trafficking and intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect. Authorities confirm the child has been safely reunited with the mother, as investigations continue into the incident.

