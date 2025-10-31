Left Menu

Trafficking Unraveled: Baby's Return to Mother

Police have arrested a man for human trafficking after refusing to return a baby entrusted to him by a financially distressed mother for temporary care. The case was reported by Jyoti Sonkar when she couldn't retrieve her child. Legal actions have been initiated, and the baby is reunited with the mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, authorities have apprehended an individual on human trafficking charges, following his alleged refusal to return a month-old baby entrusted to him. The mother, facing financial difficulties, had temporarily given her newborn to the suspect.

The situation came to light when Jyoti Sonkar, who resides in the Chunar area, lodged a complaint on October 26, after the accused, Vikas Pandey, allegedly denied her request to have her child returned and issued threats to her. The police subsequently registered a case involving trafficking and intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect. Authorities confirm the child has been safely reunited with the mother, as investigations continue into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

