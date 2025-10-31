Critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied Jailed for Five Years

A Tunisian court sentenced Ahmed Souab, known for his criticism of President Kais Saied, to five years in prison, according to his lawyer.

Souab, who previously served as an administrative judge and currently practices as a lawyer, had been detained since April after making comments that authorities interpreted as threatening the judicial system.

The case underscores the tense political climate in Tunisia, where dissenting voices are increasingly targeted under President Saied's administration.

