Left Menu

Critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied Jailed for Five Years

Ahmed Souab, a vocal critic of President Kais Saied, was sentenced to five years in prison by a Tunisian court. The former judge was detained in April for remarks allegedly threatening the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:06 IST
Critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied Jailed for Five Years
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian court sentenced Ahmed Souab, known for his criticism of President Kais Saied, to five years in prison, according to his lawyer.

Souab, who previously served as an administrative judge and currently practices as a lawyer, had been detained since April after making comments that authorities interpreted as threatening the judicial system.

The case underscores the tense political climate in Tunisia, where dissenting voices are increasingly targeted under President Saied's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025