Ethnic Turmoil in Al-Fashir: Gripping Accounts of Survival Amidst RSF Control

Amid escalating civil conflict in Sudan, reports have surfaced of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committing ethnic violence in the city of al-Fashir. The incidents reportedly unfolded as fighters on camels rounded up hundreds of men, subjected them to racial slurs, and executed them, according to eyewitness accounts.

Allegations of abuse and mass executions have been met with RSF denial, branding these claims as media fabrications by adversaries. Despite the lack of verification, video evidence circulating online appears to show RSF uniformed men involved in shootings, contradicting official denials.

International bodies have started investigations into purported war crimes as survivors recount harrowing escapes and loss. The RSF's actions have intensified Sudan's already fractured ethnic landscape, drawing parallels to previous atrocities in Darfur's troubled history.

