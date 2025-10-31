Left Menu

Ethnic Turmoil in Al-Fashir: Gripping Accounts of Survival Amidst RSF Control

The article explores the ethnic violence in Sudan's al-Fashir region, where RSF forces reportedly detained and executed civilians. Survivors recount the sudden attacks, while RSF denies the allegations. Amidst international scrutiny, the RSF's capture entrenches Sudan's ongoing geographical and ethnic divisions, exacerbated by the nation's prolonged history of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating civil conflict in Sudan, reports have surfaced of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committing ethnic violence in the city of al-Fashir. The incidents reportedly unfolded as fighters on camels rounded up hundreds of men, subjected them to racial slurs, and executed them, according to eyewitness accounts.

Allegations of abuse and mass executions have been met with RSF denial, branding these claims as media fabrications by adversaries. Despite the lack of verification, video evidence circulating online appears to show RSF uniformed men involved in shootings, contradicting official denials.

International bodies have started investigations into purported war crimes as survivors recount harrowing escapes and loss. The RSF's actions have intensified Sudan's already fractured ethnic landscape, drawing parallels to previous atrocities in Darfur's troubled history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

